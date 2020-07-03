All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1500 Pecos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1500 Pecos Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:30 AM

1500 Pecos Street

1500 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Pecos Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Gated 4 story corner Brownstone- Amazing downtown view! Minutes from Uptown, Lower Greenville, Deep Elum, Knox-Henderson, Arts District, Baylor Medical & Exall Park. Huge 4th floor game room has balcony overlooking downtown skyline, includes championship 9ft. Brunswick Pool Table & wet bar. New kitchen 2018- open concept, new cabinets, backsplash & quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout main floor & gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom has walk-in custom closet. Master bath remodel 2018- spa like elegance- marble tile, free standing soaker tub & luxurious shower. 2 New AC units 2017, 2019 & Nest thermostats. Generous storage throughout. Spacious 2 car garage with extra storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Pecos Street have any available units?
1500 Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Pecos Street have?
Some of 1500 Pecos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Pecos Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Pecos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1500 Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 1500 Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Pecos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 1500 Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Pecos Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University