1408 San Saba Drive

Charming Casa Linda Estates home on a .347 acre lot with many trees. The home was designed by notable Stoneleigh Hotel architect, F.J. Woerner. The home offers 3BRs-2.5BAs-3LAs-2DAs-2062sqft & the lot is beautifully landscaped with many native Texas plants. One bedroom with ensuite bath is located on 2nd level and 2 other bedrooms are located on 1st level with shared bathroom. The formal living area has decor fireplace facade & there is a large family room at back of home with many windows overlooking a beautiful backyard. The 3rd living area could be an art studio or study. Detached shed in back could also be used as art studio as well. The neighborhood is walking distance to Casa Linda shopping & restaurants.