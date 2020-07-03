All apartments in Dallas
1408 San Saba Drive
1408 San Saba Drive

1408 San Saba Drive · No Longer Available
1408 San Saba Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Casa Linda Estates home on a .347 acre lot with many trees. The home was designed by notable Stoneleigh Hotel architect, F.J. Woerner. The home offers 3BRs-2.5BAs-3LAs-2DAs-2062sqft & the lot is beautifully landscaped with many native Texas plants. One bedroom with ensuite bath is located on 2nd level and 2 other bedrooms are located on 1st level with shared bathroom. The formal living area has decor fireplace facade & there is a large family room at back of home with many windows overlooking a beautiful backyard. The 3rd living area could be an art studio or study. Detached shed in back could also be used as art studio as well. The neighborhood is walking distance to Casa Linda shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 San Saba Drive have any available units?
1408 San Saba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 San Saba Drive have?
Some of 1408 San Saba Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 San Saba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 San Saba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 San Saba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 San Saba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1408 San Saba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 San Saba Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 San Saba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 San Saba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 San Saba Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 San Saba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 San Saba Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 San Saba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 San Saba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 San Saba Drive has units with dishwashers.

