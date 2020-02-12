All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1401 South Lamar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1401 South Lamar Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

1401 South Lamar Street

1401 South Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedars
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1401 South Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
1401 South Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75215 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/23/2019. No pets allowed. Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft. Live Laugh Loft. Loft-off! Do you even loft bro? Four scores and seven lofts ago. I think you get the idea here. It’s lofts. Yes, the dreams you’ve been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that Etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well-known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of Instagram followers. It’s awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you’ve dreamed about! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Warehouse-Style Lofts Open Concept Lofts Expansive 10-20' ceilings ChooseFrom Original-wood Floors or Glossed Concrete Floors Original Exposed Brick Walls Historic Fluted Columns Beautiful Claw-Foot Tubs* Large Breakfast Bars or Gourment Kitchen Island Unique Fixtures: Corrugated Doors, Elevator Shafts, and Dials 100-Unique Floorplan Options Massive Layouts From 1000-3500 Sq. Ft Walk-in Closets You Can Jump In Stainless Steel and Kitchen Upgrade Packages New York Living Without Breaking the Bank _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24/7 Concierge Team Resort-Style Rooftop Pool Deck and Grilling Areas 2 Fitness Centers with On-Site Personal Trainer Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas, Fair Park, and the Trinity River Business Lounge, Conference Center and Library Vintage Theater and Billiard Room Pet-Friendly with Bark Park Nearby Artist Quarters and Janette Kennedy Gallery Exclusive Access with Resident Key Fob Retail Shops including a full-service grocery and coffee shop Online Resident Portal and Community Social Media Community Events: Galas, Loft Parties, Mixers, Gallery Receptions & Philanthropic Work Close to: Downtown, Farmer's Market and American Airlines Center ________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome. [ Published 24-May-19 / ID 2989460 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 South Lamar Street have any available units?
1401 South Lamar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 South Lamar Street have?
Some of 1401 South Lamar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 South Lamar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 South Lamar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 South Lamar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 South Lamar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1401 South Lamar Street offer parking?
No, 1401 South Lamar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1401 South Lamar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 South Lamar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 South Lamar Street have a pool?
Yes, 1401 South Lamar Street has a pool.
Does 1401 South Lamar Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 South Lamar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 South Lamar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 South Lamar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University