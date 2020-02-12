Amenities

1401 South Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75215 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/23/2019. No pets allowed. Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft. Live Laugh Loft. Loft-off! Do you even loft bro? Four scores and seven lofts ago. I think you get the idea here. It’s lofts. Yes, the dreams you’ve been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that Etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well-known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of Instagram followers. It’s awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you’ve dreamed about! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Warehouse-Style Lofts Open Concept Lofts Expansive 10-20' ceilings ChooseFrom Original-wood Floors or Glossed Concrete Floors Original Exposed Brick Walls Historic Fluted Columns Beautiful Claw-Foot Tubs* Large Breakfast Bars or Gourment Kitchen Island Unique Fixtures: Corrugated Doors, Elevator Shafts, and Dials 100-Unique Floorplan Options Massive Layouts From 1000-3500 Sq. Ft Walk-in Closets You Can Jump In Stainless Steel and Kitchen Upgrade Packages New York Living Without Breaking the Bank _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24/7 Concierge Team Resort-Style Rooftop Pool Deck and Grilling Areas 2 Fitness Centers with On-Site Personal Trainer Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas, Fair Park, and the Trinity River Business Lounge, Conference Center and Library Vintage Theater and Billiard Room Pet-Friendly with Bark Park Nearby Artist Quarters and Janette Kennedy Gallery Exclusive Access with Resident Key Fob Retail Shops including a full-service grocery and coffee shop Online Resident Portal and Community Social Media Community Events: Galas, Loft Parties, Mixers, Gallery Receptions & Philanthropic Work Close to: Downtown, Farmer's Market and American Airlines Center ________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome. [ Published 24-May-19 / ID 2989460 ]