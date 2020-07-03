13740 Sprucewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Northwood Hills STUNNER! Complete renovation finished 2018 turning this traditional ranch into a gorgeous designer home! Custom finishes throughout this IMMACULATE property, no details were missed. Open concept 4-3-2 w large windows and abundant natural light allows beautiful views of huge hardwood trees on this near half acre lot. Enjoy CUSTOM closets in every bdrm, white oak flooring & plantation shutters thruout every room, brilliant lighting & surround sound, upgraded Bosch appliances, prof landscaping, new fencing & elec gate, new windows, new int & ext doors & new hot water heater plus full security system w cameras just to name a FEW of the FABULOUS features.