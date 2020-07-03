All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
13740 Sprucewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

13740 Sprucewood Drive

13740 Sprucewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13740 Sprucewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Northwood Hills STUNNER! Complete renovation finished 2018 turning this traditional ranch into a gorgeous designer home! Custom finishes throughout this IMMACULATE property, no details were missed. Open concept 4-3-2 w large windows and abundant natural light allows beautiful views of huge hardwood trees on this near half acre lot. Enjoy CUSTOM closets in every bdrm, white oak flooring & plantation shutters thruout every room, brilliant lighting & surround sound, upgraded Bosch appliances, prof landscaping, new fencing & elec gate, new windows, new int & ext doors & new hot water heater plus full security system w cameras just to name a FEW of the FABULOUS features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have any available units?
13740 Sprucewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have?
Some of 13740 Sprucewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13740 Sprucewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13740 Sprucewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 Sprucewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive offer parking?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have a pool?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 Sprucewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13740 Sprucewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

