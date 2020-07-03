All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:33 AM

13511 Red Fern Lane

13511 Red Fern Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13511 Red Fern Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a master bedroom downstairs and huge secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Located in a perfect location moments away for someone looking to living in the city with the feel of the suburbs while living in the city. This home is located moments aways from Galleria Mall Shopping, 635, 75 providing quick access to any part of Dallas.

If school district is a factor this home is located in the Richardson ISD. Come check it out before you miss out on this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13511 Red Fern Lane have any available units?
13511 Red Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13511 Red Fern Lane have?
Some of 13511 Red Fern Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13511 Red Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13511 Red Fern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13511 Red Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13511 Red Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13511 Red Fern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13511 Red Fern Lane offers parking.
Does 13511 Red Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13511 Red Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13511 Red Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 13511 Red Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13511 Red Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 13511 Red Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13511 Red Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13511 Red Fern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

