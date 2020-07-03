13511 Red Fern Lane

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a master bedroom downstairs and huge secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Located in a perfect location moments away for someone looking to living in the city with the feel of the suburbs while living in the city. This home is located moments aways from Galleria Mall Shopping, 635, 75 providing quick access to any part of Dallas.



If school district is a factor this home is located in the Richardson ISD. Come check it out before you miss out on this opportunity.