Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Awesome remodel inside and out available for immediate move in! Just look at the pictures. Nothing spared for the meticulous buyer; MEDIA ROOM, GRANITE , REAL NAIL-DOWN HARDWOODS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES(EVEN A FRIDGE!!!), ENERGY EFFICIENT RADIANT BARRIER DECKING, 30 YEAR DIMENSIONAL ROOF, OVERSIZE CORNER LOT, TOO MUCH TO LIST! YOU HAVE TO GO SEE THIS ONE TO BELIEVE IT. MAKE IT FIRST ON YOUR LIST TO SEE.