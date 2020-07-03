All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:20 AM

13310 Daystrom Ct

13310 Daystrom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13310 Daystrom Ct, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Dallas - Richland Park Estates - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Dallas - Richland Park Estates. Richardson ISD. This duplex has an open floor plan with a lot of space for entertaining. 1792 sq ft. All bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Huge living room with fireplace. Kitchen have all appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Large fenced backyard. Huge shade tree and landscaping gives home a nice feel. Two car garage.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE3792642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13310 Daystrom Ct have any available units?
13310 Daystrom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13310 Daystrom Ct have?
Some of 13310 Daystrom Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13310 Daystrom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13310 Daystrom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 Daystrom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13310 Daystrom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13310 Daystrom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13310 Daystrom Ct offers parking.
Does 13310 Daystrom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13310 Daystrom Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 Daystrom Ct have a pool?
No, 13310 Daystrom Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13310 Daystrom Ct have accessible units?
No, 13310 Daystrom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 Daystrom Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13310 Daystrom Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
