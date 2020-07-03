All apartments in Dallas
13310 Audelia Road
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

13310 Audelia Road

13310 Audelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

13310 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Immaculate, move-in ready condo offering 1 bedroom, 1 bath that is located close to DART and Richland College with quick access to major highways. Owner has recently updated this unit with all new wood flooring, paint throughout, and quartz countertops in the kitchen. The condo comes with a washer and dryer, microwave oven, SS stove and refrigerator. Nice living area with wood burning fireplace adjacent to dining area provide a comfortable retreat to relax and entertain friends and family. Relax on your spacious back patio and enjoy the view of the community swimming pool. First floor location with easy access to an assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13310 Audelia Road have any available units?
13310 Audelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13310 Audelia Road have?
Some of 13310 Audelia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13310 Audelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
13310 Audelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 Audelia Road pet-friendly?
No, 13310 Audelia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13310 Audelia Road offer parking?
Yes, 13310 Audelia Road offers parking.
Does 13310 Audelia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13310 Audelia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 Audelia Road have a pool?
Yes, 13310 Audelia Road has a pool.
Does 13310 Audelia Road have accessible units?
No, 13310 Audelia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 Audelia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13310 Audelia Road has units with dishwashers.

