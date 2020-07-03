13310 Audelia Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Immaculate, move-in ready condo offering 1 bedroom, 1 bath that is located close to DART and Richland College with quick access to major highways. Owner has recently updated this unit with all new wood flooring, paint throughout, and quartz countertops in the kitchen. The condo comes with a washer and dryer, microwave oven, SS stove and refrigerator. Nice living area with wood burning fireplace adjacent to dining area provide a comfortable retreat to relax and entertain friends and family. Relax on your spacious back patio and enjoy the view of the community swimming pool. First floor location with easy access to an assigned parking space.