Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:34 PM

1323 S Marsalis Avenue

1323 South Marsalis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brick home near the Cedar Oaks subdivision just minutes away from Downtown Dallas with a Gorgeous view of the City's skyline. Home features include great finishes throughout such as ceramic tile throughout the living area, kitchen and bathrooms, Wide Open Living Area for family gatherings, Fresh Neutral Color Paint, Carpet in Bedrooms, Double closets in bedrooms, spacious driveway for parking and much more. Schedule your Appointment now! Tenants and Tenants Agent to verify schools, sq footage, and all information contained herein. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have any available units?
1323 S Marsalis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1323 S Marsalis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1323 S Marsalis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 S Marsalis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue offers parking.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 S Marsalis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 S Marsalis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

