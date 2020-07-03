1323 S Marsalis Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful brick home near the Cedar Oaks subdivision just minutes away from Downtown Dallas with a Gorgeous view of the City's skyline. Home features include great finishes throughout such as ceramic tile throughout the living area, kitchen and bathrooms, Wide Open Living Area for family gatherings, Fresh Neutral Color Paint, Carpet in Bedrooms, Double closets in bedrooms, spacious driveway for parking and much more. Schedule your Appointment now! Tenants and Tenants Agent to verify schools, sq footage, and all information contained herein. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.