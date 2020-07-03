All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

1321 Casa Vale Drive

Location

1321 Casa Vale Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is as cute as a button! As you walk in there is plenty of light, neutral colors, and a warm cozy feel. The owner has spared no detail on remodeling this home for you. New carpet, paint, counters, fixtures, water heater, 2 inch wood blinds through out the house. New range gas stove. New fridge is included. It has a spacious porch in the front, for you to enjoy a cold beverage in the summer! A yard big enough to entertain. The house is easily accessible from 78 or 635, not far from White Rock Lake or Downtown. There are so many features included in your new home. This one wont last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have any available units?
1321 Casa Vale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have?
Some of 1321 Casa Vale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Casa Vale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Casa Vale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Casa Vale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Casa Vale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Casa Vale Drive offers parking.
Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Casa Vale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 Casa Vale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 Casa Vale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Casa Vale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Casa Vale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

