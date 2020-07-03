1321 Casa Vale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is as cute as a button! As you walk in there is plenty of light, neutral colors, and a warm cozy feel. The owner has spared no detail on remodeling this home for you. New carpet, paint, counters, fixtures, water heater, 2 inch wood blinds through out the house. New range gas stove. New fridge is included. It has a spacious porch in the front, for you to enjoy a cold beverage in the summer! A yard big enough to entertain. The house is easily accessible from 78 or 635, not far from White Rock Lake or Downtown. There are so many features included in your new home. This one wont last long