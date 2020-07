Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION!! in the heart of North Dallas. Look no further!! This MOVE-IN ready condo is close to DNT, 635, Galleria, shops, dining, and great entertainment. Fresh paint throughout and immaculate. New laminated flooring, all new appliances, washer, dryer and fridge included!! Situated on the 2nd level, boasts pool views and ready for you to unwind and relax. WILL NOT LAST!!