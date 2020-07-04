12834 Midway Road

Amenities

Furnished and Updated to the max! This cool condo has all your needs in place. Just unpack your clothes and you are done. This property is available for short term leasing 30 days or more. Beautifully remodeled, cozy, modern, open, light and airy condominium conveniently located in the heart of North Dallas near 635, Dallas North Tollway, and 75. Just minutes from world-class shopping, food, and entertainment, this freshly-updated unit is fully-furnished and stocked to meet your every need, including a full-sized, stacked washer dryer and 55 inch TV. All bills paid on this unit. Showings to start first of November. Unit is also for sale $145,000.