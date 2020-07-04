All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12834 Midway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12834 Midway Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:28 AM

12834 Midway Road

12834 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12834 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Furnished and Updated to the max! This cool condo has all your needs in place. Just unpack your clothes and you are done. This property is available for short term leasing 30 days or more. Beautifully remodeled, cozy, modern, open, light and airy condominium conveniently located in the heart of North Dallas near 635, Dallas North Tollway, and 75. Just minutes from world-class shopping, food, and entertainment, this freshly-updated unit is fully-furnished and stocked to meet your every need, including a full-sized, stacked washer dryer and 55 inch TV. All bills paid on this unit. Showings to start first of November. Unit is also for sale $145,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 Midway Road have any available units?
12834 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12834 Midway Road have?
Some of 12834 Midway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
12834 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 Midway Road pet-friendly?
No, 12834 Midway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12834 Midway Road offer parking?
No, 12834 Midway Road does not offer parking.
Does 12834 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12834 Midway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 Midway Road have a pool?
Yes, 12834 Midway Road has a pool.
Does 12834 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 12834 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12834 Midway Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University