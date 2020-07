Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with assigned covered parking. Covered parking space #223. First floor unit, New laminated floors. New Paint. 2 Community pools. Near 635, NDT, 1 mile from Galleria. Across street from new Walmart and new retail strip and restaurants. On the bus route. Potential Tenant to verify all information, schools, measurements, etc.