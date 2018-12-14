All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 12 2019

12802 Midway Rd

12802 Midway Road
Location

12802 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo located at 635 and Midway Rd. Contemporary kitchen outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite c-tops, unique barn door covered pantry, and brushed nickel hardware in kitchen and baths. Designer paint colors and engineered hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. New washer and dryer in unit. Private patio. Covered parking space included. Conveniently located close to numerous restaurants and stores, easy access to 635 and NDTW, $1400 month includes utilities except cable and internet, no smoking, minimum 650 credit score. Pets under 30lbs ok $200 per pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 Midway Rd have any available units?
12802 Midway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12802 Midway Rd have?
Some of 12802 Midway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 Midway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12802 Midway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 Midway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12802 Midway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12802 Midway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12802 Midway Rd offers parking.
Does 12802 Midway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12802 Midway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 Midway Rd have a pool?
No, 12802 Midway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12802 Midway Rd have accessible units?
No, 12802 Midway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 Midway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12802 Midway Rd has units with dishwashers.

