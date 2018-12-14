12802 Midway Rd

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo located at 635 and Midway Rd. Contemporary kitchen outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite c-tops, unique barn door covered pantry, and brushed nickel hardware in kitchen and baths. Designer paint colors and engineered hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. New washer and dryer in unit. Private patio. Covered parking space included. Conveniently located close to numerous restaurants and stores, easy access to 635 and NDTW, $1400 month includes utilities except cable and internet, no smoking, minimum 650 credit score. Pets under 30lbs ok $200 per pet deposit.