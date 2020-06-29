128 S Clinton Ave

Amenities
Tucked in the heart in one of North Oak Cliff's most popular historic neighborhoods, this 1925 designated historical home highlights all the charm and character that youï¿½??d expect being near the Bishop Arts District, where you can find a variety of restaurants and shopping. This renovated historical home has a tasteful blend of the old and new with tons of storage in the kitchen, 6 foot new cabinets, new granite like counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Inside this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow you will find hardwood floors throughout and loads of natural light. No carpet. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! Tenant and Tenants agent to verify schools and square footage.