All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 128 S Clinton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
128 S Clinton Ave
Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

128 S Clinton Ave

128 South Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 South Clinton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Winnetka Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tucked in the heart in one of North Oak Cliff's most popular historic neighborhoods, this 1925 designated historical home highlights all the charm and character that youï¿½??d expect being near the Bishop Arts District, where you can find a variety of restaurants and shopping. This renovated historical home has a tasteful blend of the old and new with tons of storage in the kitchen, 6 foot new cabinets, new granite like counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Inside this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow you will find hardwood floors throughout and loads of natural light. No carpet. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! Tenant and Tenants agent to verify schools and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S Clinton Ave have any available units?
128 S Clinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 S Clinton Ave have?
Some of 128 S Clinton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 S Clinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 128 S Clinton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 128 S Clinton Ave offer parking?
No, 128 S Clinton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 S Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 S Clinton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 128 S Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 S Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 S Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 S Clinton Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University