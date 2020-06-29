128 S Clinton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tucked in the heart in one of North Oak Cliff's most popular historic neighborhoods, this 1925 designated historical home highlights all the charm and character that youï¿½??d expect being near the Bishop Arts District, where you can find a variety of restaurants and shopping. This renovated historical home has a tasteful blend of the old and new with tons of storage in the kitchen, 6 foot new cabinets, new granite like counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Inside this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow you will find hardwood floors throughout and loads of natural light. No carpet. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! Tenant and Tenants agent to verify schools and square footage.