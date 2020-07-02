1200 Main Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool media room

Experience downtown living at the coveted Metropolitan!! Newly painted interior, 2BD-2BA corner unit has open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled backslash & plenty of cabinets. Large windows in the living area & bedrooms gives you panoramic view of downtown Dallas. Take in the skyline from the 15th FLOOR or watch people gather at the resort style pool and picnic area located directly below. Large Master BD can fit king size bed and Master BA has separate shower and tub. Unit comes with tandem parking(3rd floor),storage unit(4th floor). Amenities includes 24hr concierge, theater room, gym, party lounge & more! Pet friendly & located next to Belo Park.