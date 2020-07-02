All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

1200 Main Street

1200 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Experience downtown living at the coveted Metropolitan!! Newly painted interior, 2BD-2BA corner unit has open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled backslash & plenty of cabinets. Large windows in the living area & bedrooms gives you panoramic view of downtown Dallas. Take in the skyline from the 15th FLOOR or watch people gather at the resort style pool and picnic area located directly below. Large Master BD can fit king size bed and Master BA has separate shower and tub. Unit comes with tandem parking(3rd floor),storage unit(4th floor). Amenities includes 24hr concierge, theater room, gym, party lounge & more! Pet friendly & located next to Belo Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Main Street have any available units?
1200 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Main Street have?
Some of 1200 Main Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1200 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Main Street has a pool.
Does 1200 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

