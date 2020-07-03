All apartments in Dallas
Location

11809 Oak Highlands Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
It is a newly painted beautiful house located in the Richardson school district with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Bathrooms have been remodeled throughout with a new quartz counter with a new rain shower and tub. It has new flooring and also a wood fireplace. The kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cook-top, new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and new granite counter-top. The house got a newly built fence, landscape and the pool is re-plastered, painted and updated with added multi-color pool light. It is Easy to access Hwy 635 and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have any available units?
11809 Oak Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have?
Some of 11809 Oak Highland Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Oak Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Oak Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Oak Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11809 Oak Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11809 Oak Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11809 Oak Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11809 Oak Highland Drive has a pool.
Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 11809 Oak Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Oak Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11809 Oak Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.

