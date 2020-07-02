All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:26 PM

11535 Sinclair Avenue

11535 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11535 Sinclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this charming home with great upgrades. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen offers superabundant cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Spacious sun-room and large fenced backyard. Enjoy the deck and patio furniture for relaxing or entertaining. Detached garage limiting the amount of noise and pollution that filters into the home. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have any available units?
11535 Sinclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have?
Some of 11535 Sinclair Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11535 Sinclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11535 Sinclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11535 Sinclair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11535 Sinclair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11535 Sinclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11535 Sinclair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 11535 Sinclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11535 Sinclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11535 Sinclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11535 Sinclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

