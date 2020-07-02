11535 Sinclair Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this charming home with great upgrades. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen offers superabundant cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Spacious sun-room and large fenced backyard. Enjoy the deck and patio furniture for relaxing or entertaining. Detached garage limiting the amount of noise and pollution that filters into the home. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!