1143 Newport Ave

Must see property! Updated and move-in ready home with expansive fenced yard in charming Elmwood! Hardwood floors in living rm. Nice size kitchen with SS appliances, Silestone c-tops, gas cook-top & tumbled marble backsplash. The kitchen opens to an expansive dining room. Perfect for entertaining, enjoy a private patio off the kitchen and a covered front porch. 1 car garage plus a secondary driveway. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Pet accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds or exotic animals. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying for schools, utilities and property information.