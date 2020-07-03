All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:56 AM

1143 Newport Ave

1143 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Newport Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HdMezcKkzF&env=production

Must see property! Updated and move-in ready home with expansive fenced yard in charming Elmwood! Hardwood floors in living rm. Nice size kitchen with SS appliances, Silestone c-tops, gas cook-top & tumbled marble backsplash. The kitchen opens to an expansive dining room. Perfect for entertaining, enjoy a private patio off the kitchen and a covered front porch. 1 car garage plus a secondary driveway. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Pet accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds or exotic animals. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying for schools, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Newport Ave have any available units?
1143 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Newport Ave have?
Some of 1143 Newport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Newport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Newport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Newport Ave offers parking.
Does 1143 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 Newport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 1143 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 1143 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

