11414 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Talk about convenience. Wonderful bargain for an excellent location. Home is close to NW Hwy and 635. This home boasts wood floors in the living areas and spacious bedrooms. Brick floors in kitchen and bathroom. Second dining area could also be used as a study. Spacious yard with deck. Detached garage with long driveway provides ample parking. If the property is Active then it is still available. Applications & leasing criteria can be found on our website. Application fee is $35 per adult and we require each adult to fill out an application. Text listing agent if requesting a showing.