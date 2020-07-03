Talk about convenience. Wonderful bargain for an excellent location. Home is close to NW Hwy and 635. This home boasts wood floors in the living areas and spacious bedrooms. Brick floors in kitchen and bathroom. Second dining area could also be used as a study. Spacious yard with deck. Detached garage with long driveway provides ample parking. If the property is Active then it is still available. Applications & leasing criteria can be found on our website. Application fee is $35 per adult and we require each adult to fill out an application. Text listing agent if requesting a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
11414 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 11414 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.