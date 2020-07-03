All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11414 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11414 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:41 AM

11414 Broadmoor Drive

11414 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11414 Broadmoor Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Talk about convenience. Wonderful bargain for an excellent location. Home is close to NW Hwy and 635. This home boasts wood floors in the living areas and spacious bedrooms. Brick floors in kitchen and bathroom. Second dining area could also be used as a study. Spacious yard with deck. Detached garage with long driveway provides ample parking. If the property is Active then it is still available. Applications & leasing criteria can be found on our website. Application fee is $35 per adult and we require each adult to fill out an application. Text listing agent if requesting a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
11414 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 11414 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11414 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11414 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 11414 Broadmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 11414 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11414 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University