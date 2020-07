Amenities

Fantastic remodel including hardwood flooring throughout the house. No carpet. Open concept Custom cabinetry in kitchen and baths, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and updated faucets. Bathrooms have a stylish tile finishout. Kitchen has custom white cabinets, quartz countertop with center island for an eat-in kitchen, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Long driveway for extra parking. Large backyard with huge covered patio and privacy fence.