11322 Hillcrest Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:30 AM

11322 Hillcrest Road

11322 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

11322 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This exquisite newly remodeled home in Eudora Estates has been completely updated with a double car width circular drive, extensive landscaping, swimming pool, and over sized garage with rear electric gated entry...upstairs luxurious master suite with fireplace and guest suite down...new hardwood floors throughout with the spacious formal and family rooms overlooking the patio pool area...new modern lighting fixtures...the incredible kitchen features granite counter tops, double sinks, 2 dish washers, Sub Zero refrigerator, new stainless steel appliances including a Dacor 6 burner gas cook top, Dacor double oven and third oven, food warmer...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11322 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
11322 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11322 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 11322 Hillcrest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11322 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
11322 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11322 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 11322 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11322 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 11322 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 11322 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11322 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11322 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
Yes, 11322 Hillcrest Road has a pool.
Does 11322 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 11322 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11322 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11322 Hillcrest Road has units with dishwashers.

