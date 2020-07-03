11322 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

This exquisite newly remodeled home in Eudora Estates has been completely updated with a double car width circular drive, extensive landscaping, swimming pool, and over sized garage with rear electric gated entry...upstairs luxurious master suite with fireplace and guest suite down...new hardwood floors throughout with the spacious formal and family rooms overlooking the patio pool area...new modern lighting fixtures...the incredible kitchen features granite counter tops, double sinks, 2 dish washers, Sub Zero refrigerator, new stainless steel appliances including a Dacor 6 burner gas cook top, Dacor double oven and third oven, food warmer...