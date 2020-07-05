All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11306 Quail Run Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11306 Quail Run Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

11306 Quail Run Street

11306 Quail Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11306 Quail Run, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Beautiful corner home in the sought after area of NE Dallas. Tremendous floor plan with granite top kitchen, breakfast and three living areas. The home offers high vaulted ceilings throughout the house. Spacious kitchen has large cabinets, tile floor and gas stove. It offers a huge living area with gas and wood burning fireplace in the front and another spacious Living room adjacent to the kitchen. The house has plenty of storage space and a huge walk in closet right off the master bedroom. Detached 2-car Garage is located to the side of the house with entry through the large backyard. With New flooring, paint, fixtures and window coverings, feels like going into a new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Quail Run Street have any available units?
11306 Quail Run Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Quail Run Street have?
Some of 11306 Quail Run Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Quail Run Street currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Quail Run Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Quail Run Street pet-friendly?
No, 11306 Quail Run Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11306 Quail Run Street offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Quail Run Street offers parking.
Does 11306 Quail Run Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 Quail Run Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Quail Run Street have a pool?
No, 11306 Quail Run Street does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Quail Run Street have accessible units?
No, 11306 Quail Run Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Quail Run Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Quail Run Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University