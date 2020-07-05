11306 Quail Run Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Beautiful corner home in the sought after area of NE Dallas. Tremendous floor plan with granite top kitchen, breakfast and three living areas. The home offers high vaulted ceilings throughout the house. Spacious kitchen has large cabinets, tile floor and gas stove. It offers a huge living area with gas and wood burning fireplace in the front and another spacious Living room adjacent to the kitchen. The house has plenty of storage space and a huge walk in closet right off the master bedroom. Detached 2-car Garage is located to the side of the house with entry through the large backyard. With New flooring, paint, fixtures and window coverings, feels like going into a new home!