Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

11267 Stone Canyon

11267 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11267 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Completely updated and furnished including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, jetted tub. Gated community with great access to shopping and major highways for commuting. Spacious Living and dining area with hard wood floors. Dining room has door to screed in patio with pool view. Fully equipped kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Master bedroom has walkin closet, flat screen TV and desk area. Master bath has furniture style vanity with granite counter tops. Wet area includes jetted tub. Additional amenities include a stack washer & dryer and reserved parking. Electricity, gas & water is included in the rent. Cable & Internet will be billed in addition to the rent each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11267 Stone Canyon have any available units?
11267 Stone Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11267 Stone Canyon have?
Some of 11267 Stone Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11267 Stone Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
11267 Stone Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11267 Stone Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 11267 Stone Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11267 Stone Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 11267 Stone Canyon offers parking.
Does 11267 Stone Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11267 Stone Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11267 Stone Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 11267 Stone Canyon has a pool.
Does 11267 Stone Canyon have accessible units?
No, 11267 Stone Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 11267 Stone Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 11267 Stone Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.

