11218 Park Central Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Recently updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo. ALL BILLS PAID!! Beautiful finish out with hardwood floors, granite, and designer paint throughout. Adorable partially enclosed front patio for enjoying coffee in the morning or relaxing in the evening. First floor corner unit with gated entrance at Park Central Condominiums near Northhaven and Central Expressway. Beautiful grounds and community pool. Great location and close to shopping, schools, and highways. One reserved parking space for this unit, along with convenient open street parking, very accessible to front entrance.