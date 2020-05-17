All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

11218 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recently updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo. ALL BILLS PAID!! Beautiful finish out with hardwood floors, granite, and designer paint throughout. Adorable partially enclosed front patio for enjoying coffee in the morning or relaxing in the evening. First floor corner unit with gated entrance at Park Central Condominiums near Northhaven and Central Expressway. Beautiful grounds and community pool. Great location and close to shopping, schools, and highways. One reserved parking space for this unit, along with convenient open street parking, very accessible to front entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Park Central Place have any available units?
11218 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 Park Central Place have?
Some of 11218 Park Central Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 11218 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11218 Park Central Place offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Park Central Place offers parking.
Does 11218 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Park Central Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Park Central Place have a pool?
Yes, 11218 Park Central Place has a pool.
Does 11218 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 11218 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 Park Central Place has units with dishwashers.

