Fantastic Lease property available for $2400 per month plus $150 for lawn care. New flooring includes solid nail down wood and travertine. Updated kitchen with granite, painted cabinets, and new appliances. This flexible floor plan offers a large 2nd master upstairs and an additional room that can serve as a study or second living. Home is ideally located facing a greenbelt and a park. Up to 2 pets allowed, dogs only. No cats. $1000 refundable pet deposit required.