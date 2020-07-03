All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:43 AM

11106 Joymeadow Drive

11106 Joymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Joymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated half duplex…great location in beautiful Lochwood neighborhood! Excellent floor plan with no wasted space and great closets. Enter a living-dining area with a large picture window to bring in the natural light. Second living area is open to the remodeled kitchen and has a cozy fireplace as the focus of the room. You will love the granite countertops and stainless appliances with an eating bar, custom colors and updated lighting. Refrigerator is included and flooring is wood look easy care. A separate fenced backyard is accented by a large oak tree and there is one parking space in the shared garage. Two spacious bedrooms and baths with vintage tile complete the picture. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have any available units?
11106 Joymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have?
Some of 11106 Joymeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Joymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Joymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Joymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11106 Joymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11106 Joymeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11106 Joymeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 11106 Joymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11106 Joymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Joymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11106 Joymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

