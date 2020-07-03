11106 Joymeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated half duplex…great location in beautiful Lochwood neighborhood! Excellent floor plan with no wasted space and great closets. Enter a living-dining area with a large picture window to bring in the natural light. Second living area is open to the remodeled kitchen and has a cozy fireplace as the focus of the room. You will love the granite countertops and stainless appliances with an eating bar, custom colors and updated lighting. Refrigerator is included and flooring is wood look easy care. A separate fenced backyard is accented by a large oak tree and there is one parking space in the shared garage. Two spacious bedrooms and baths with vintage tile complete the picture. Move-in ready.