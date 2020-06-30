11045 Mccree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location, just minutes from 635 & NW Hwy. Situated on an oversized corner lot, this beautiful home has incredible curb appeal. Many updates including slate floors in the entry way & wood laminate floors throughout 2 living areas, dining & bedrooms. Entry & hall ceilings lined with wood planks, wood beams on living room ceiling & gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace give this home a true custom feel. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen is open to the living room and updated with granite counters, stone backsplash & stainless steel range. Large bedrooms. NO CARPET- Must see!