1081 Gallivant Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

1081 Gallivant Lane

1081 Gallivant Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Gallivant Ln, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
RARE short-term lease opportunity! Immediate availability. Stunning 2018 home steps from White Rock Lake! Enter to transitional design & open floor plan, hardwoods, & natural light.1st floor feat. bedroom, full bath, & large living wi vaulted ceilings overlooking backyard, breakfast area, & light&bright kitchen. 2nd floor has open landing perfect for an office or sitting area, & 2 secondary bedrms w shared bath. The spacious master suite has large walk-in closet & bathroom with dual sinks & separate shower.Other features: separate laundry w built-ins, private covered patio, tankless water heater, att. 2 car garage, etc. All in walking distance to the lake, Dallas Arboretum, Hypnotic Donuts, Lounge Here & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Gallivant Lane have any available units?
1081 Gallivant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Gallivant Lane have?
Some of 1081 Gallivant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Gallivant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Gallivant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Gallivant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1081 Gallivant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1081 Gallivant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Gallivant Lane offers parking.
Does 1081 Gallivant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Gallivant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Gallivant Lane have a pool?
No, 1081 Gallivant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Gallivant Lane have accessible units?
No, 1081 Gallivant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Gallivant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Gallivant Lane has units with dishwashers.

