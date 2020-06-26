1081 Gallivant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

RARE short-term lease opportunity! Immediate availability. Stunning 2018 home steps from White Rock Lake! Enter to transitional design & open floor plan, hardwoods, & natural light.1st floor feat. bedroom, full bath, & large living wi vaulted ceilings overlooking backyard, breakfast area, & light&bright kitchen. 2nd floor has open landing perfect for an office or sitting area, & 2 secondary bedrms w shared bath. The spacious master suite has large walk-in closet & bathroom with dual sinks & separate shower.Other features: separate laundry w built-ins, private covered patio, tankless water heater, att. 2 car garage, etc. All in walking distance to the lake, Dallas Arboretum, Hypnotic Donuts, Lounge Here & more.