Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10757 Villager Road

10757 Villager Road · No Longer Available
Location

10757 Villager Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded DOWNSTAIRS two-bedroom, two-bath condominium with ALL UTILITIES, CABLE, APPLIANCES AND FULL-SIZE WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. Located in an exclusive private gated community within walking distance of Preston Royal Shopping Center. This premier location in Preston Hollow has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the living-dining area. Completely remodeled master bath with a beautiful oversized walk-in shower and walk-in closet. One assigned covered parking space included. Property has four pools for you to enjoy. No pets. No smoking. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 Villager Road have any available units?
10757 Villager Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 Villager Road have?
Some of 10757 Villager Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 Villager Road currently offering any rent specials?
10757 Villager Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 Villager Road pet-friendly?
No, 10757 Villager Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10757 Villager Road offer parking?
Yes, 10757 Villager Road offers parking.
Does 10757 Villager Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10757 Villager Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 Villager Road have a pool?
Yes, 10757 Villager Road has a pool.
Does 10757 Villager Road have accessible units?
No, 10757 Villager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 Villager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 Villager Road has units with dishwashers.

