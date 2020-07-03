10757 Villager Road

Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded DOWNSTAIRS two-bedroom, two-bath condominium with ALL UTILITIES, CABLE, APPLIANCES AND FULL-SIZE WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. Located in an exclusive private gated community within walking distance of Preston Royal Shopping Center. This premier location in Preston Hollow has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the living-dining area. Completely remodeled master bath with a beautiful oversized walk-in shower and walk-in closet. One assigned covered parking space included. Property has four pools for you to enjoy. No pets. No smoking. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.