10711 Villager Road

ALL BILLS PAID! Private gated complex located in prestigious Preston Hollow. Step out the back door to lush pool area. Perfect for roommates: two bedrooms and two baths. Large living area. Quiet and cozy. Shutters, white appliances in kitchen. Southeast corner of Tollway and Royal. Complex is on the south side of Royal, between Preston and Tollway. Property Maps in supplements. One assigned covered parking space included, stacked Washer and Dryer included. Owner's Husband is a licensed Commercial Real Estate Professional. Six month lease available for additional fee.