Dallas, TX
10711 Villager Road
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:41 PM

10711 Villager Road

10711 Villager Road · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Villager Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ALL BILLS PAID! Private gated complex located in prestigious Preston Hollow. Step out the back door to lush pool area. Perfect for roommates: two bedrooms and two baths. Large living area. Quiet and cozy. Shutters, white appliances in kitchen. Southeast corner of Tollway and Royal. Complex is on the south side of Royal, between Preston and Tollway. Property Maps in supplements. One assigned covered parking space included, stacked Washer and Dryer included. Owner's Husband is a licensed Commercial Real Estate Professional. Six month lease available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 Villager Road have any available units?
10711 Villager Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 Villager Road have?
Some of 10711 Villager Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 Villager Road currently offering any rent specials?
10711 Villager Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 Villager Road pet-friendly?
No, 10711 Villager Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10711 Villager Road offer parking?
Yes, 10711 Villager Road offers parking.
Does 10711 Villager Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10711 Villager Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 Villager Road have a pool?
Yes, 10711 Villager Road has a pool.
Does 10711 Villager Road have accessible units?
No, 10711 Villager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 Villager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10711 Villager Road has units with dishwashers.

