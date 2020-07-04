10710 Eastcrest Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just finished renovation!!! Updated Dallas home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional bedroom converted from garage. The features go on with the laminate and ceramic tiles flooring throughout, living, dining, kitchen area, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, master bedroom bathroom, guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, a laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Dallas close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone!