10710 Eastcrest Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:08 PM

10710 Eastcrest Lane

10710 Eastcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Eastcrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just finished renovation!!! Updated Dallas home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional bedroom converted from garage. The features go on with the laminate and ceramic tiles flooring throughout, living, dining, kitchen area, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, master bedroom bathroom, guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, a laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Dallas close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have any available units?
10710 Eastcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have?
Some of 10710 Eastcrest Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Eastcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Eastcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Eastcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10710 Eastcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10710 Eastcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Eastcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 10710 Eastcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 10710 Eastcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Eastcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 Eastcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

