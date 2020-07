Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely remodeled home in sought after L Streets. Hardwood floors throughout, open eat-in kitchen with large island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is included. Freshly painted inside. New insulated windows in 2014,

new HVAC system in 2014, new roof with radiant barrier in 2013 makes for a very energy efficient home.

Large back yard with big wood deck. Beautiful huge red oak tree in front yard.