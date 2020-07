Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stylishly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Historic L-Streets Neighborhood. Spacious open floor plan with kitchen and living together, perfect for entertaining or a family. Everything in this home is new custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, slate floor and marble backsplash, updated baths, new exterior windows and refinished hardwoods throughout. Beautiful deck is prefect for outdoor dining.