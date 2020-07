Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Prime north Dallas location in sought after Royal Chapel Estates. This spacious home features 4 oversized bedrooms with new carpet. Hardwood floors in formals, living room & hall, marble on entry, ceramic tile on kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances; jetted tub on master, custom vanities, showers. 2” mini blinds. Large backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining and family BBQ’s. MUST SEE -GREAT LOCATION