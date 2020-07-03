All apartments in Dallas
10584 High Hollows Drive

10584 High Hollows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10584 High Hollows Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Carpet 2019! Great location on the corner of 75-Central Expwy and Royal Ln. Full Size Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included! First floor 2-bedroom 2-bath condo in gated community with huge rooms, enormous master closet. Eat-in kitchen and dining room look out to enclosed patio with landscaped area and arbor beyond. Guest BR has sitting area or office space. Close to Northpark Mall, downtown, restaurants, hospital. Unit 177 has 2 parking spaces. They are parking spaces 226 and 227.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10584 High Hollows Drive have any available units?
10584 High Hollows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10584 High Hollows Drive have?
Some of 10584 High Hollows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10584 High Hollows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10584 High Hollows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10584 High Hollows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10584 High Hollows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10584 High Hollows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10584 High Hollows Drive offers parking.
Does 10584 High Hollows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10584 High Hollows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10584 High Hollows Drive have a pool?
No, 10584 High Hollows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10584 High Hollows Drive have accessible units?
No, 10584 High Hollows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10584 High Hollows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10584 High Hollows Drive has units with dishwashers.

