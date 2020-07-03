10584 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Carpet 2019! Great location on the corner of 75-Central Expwy and Royal Ln. Full Size Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included! First floor 2-bedroom 2-bath condo in gated community with huge rooms, enormous master closet. Eat-in kitchen and dining room look out to enclosed patio with landscaped area and arbor beyond. Guest BR has sitting area or office space. Close to Northpark Mall, downtown, restaurants, hospital. Unit 177 has 2 parking spaces. They are parking spaces 226 and 227.