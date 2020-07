Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable home located in the heart of Lochwood within a stone's throw of White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum, and all East Dallas has to offer! Short commute to downtown Dallas. Hand scraped hardwoods, recessed lighting, neutral paint palette, spacious island, recent kitchen cabinets & lighting. Fridge & WD included. Too many updates to list. Fabulous den with tiered ceiling & white brick fireplace that opens up to a great backyard with recent fence.