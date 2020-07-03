All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10434 Koko Head Circle

10434 Koko Head Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10434 Koko Head Circle, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Goregous Old Lake Highlands home in Dallas - Property Id: 92021

This lovely homes is located in Hexter elementary attendance zone which is an award winning school, it's minutes from White Rock Lake and a short commute to downtown. The recent updates are new flooring, paint, light fixtures, SS appliances, quartz countertops, freestanding tub and marble walk-in shower.

Property Id 92021

(RLNE4590884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 Koko Head Circle have any available units?
10434 Koko Head Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10434 Koko Head Circle have?
Some of 10434 Koko Head Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 Koko Head Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10434 Koko Head Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 Koko Head Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 Koko Head Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10434 Koko Head Circle offer parking?
No, 10434 Koko Head Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10434 Koko Head Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10434 Koko Head Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 Koko Head Circle have a pool?
No, 10434 Koko Head Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10434 Koko Head Circle have accessible units?
No, 10434 Koko Head Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 Koko Head Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10434 Koko Head Circle has units with dishwashers.

