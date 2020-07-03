10434 Koko Head Circle

Amenities
Goregous Old Lake Highlands home in Dallas
This lovely homes is located in Hexter elementary attendance zone which is an award winning school, it's minutes from White Rock Lake and a short commute to downtown. The recent updates are new flooring, paint, light fixtures, SS appliances, quartz countertops, freestanding tub and marble walk-in shower.
Have you considered owning instead of renting? Find out how you can purchase this property with a low credit score...
