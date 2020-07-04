Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10423 Dunaway Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10423 Dunaway Dr
10423 Dunaway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10423 Dunaway Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2687909)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have any available units?
10423 Dunaway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10423 Dunaway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10423 Dunaway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10423 Dunaway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr offer parking?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have a pool?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have accessible units?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10423 Dunaway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10423 Dunaway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
