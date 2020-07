Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Beautiful home located in well desired community. This highly sought after floor plan includes 2 full baths, washer and dryer connection, rear entry garage and more. Large living area open to kitchen. Plenty of natural light with new window coverings. Master opens to side yard. Fully fenced and private backyard and front yard. Home was recently updated. You will not be disappointed, this is a very nice home. Great for entertaining family and friends.