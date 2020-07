Amenities

Nice three bedroom house in East Dallas near LBJ and the Dallas Country Club. Good condition. Refinished hardwood floors in most rooms. The enclosed patio is not heated or cooled but is a nice space between seasons. Ample parking space in the front and back yards. Prefer no pets. Non refundable deposit of $1000 if accepted.