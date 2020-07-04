10328 Castlerock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Dallas area. The house features two living areas, huge master with walk-in closet and much more! Large fenced yard. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.