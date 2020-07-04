All apartments in Dallas
10328 Castlerock Drive

10328 Castlerock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Castlerock Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Dallas area. The house features two living areas, huge master with walk-in closet and much more! Large fenced yard. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 Castlerock Drive have any available units?
10328 Castlerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10328 Castlerock Drive have?
Some of 10328 Castlerock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 Castlerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Castlerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Castlerock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10328 Castlerock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10328 Castlerock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10328 Castlerock Drive offers parking.
Does 10328 Castlerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Castlerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Castlerock Drive have a pool?
No, 10328 Castlerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10328 Castlerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 10328 Castlerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Castlerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 Castlerock Drive has units with dishwashers.

