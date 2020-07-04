10323 Limestone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in Ready! 3 Bedroom -1.5 Dallas - 2 Story House Near Bruton and Masters Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, All Electric, Central Heat and Air, Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections, 1 Car Garage and Small Storage Room The exterior of the home and fence freshly painted, new carpet installed in living room and upstairs. Vaulted ceiling and sky light make this area light and bright. Open kitchen includes stove and dishwasher. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your viewing today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE5298177)