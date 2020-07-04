All apartments in Dallas
10323 Limestone Dr
10323 Limestone Dr

10323 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10323 Limestone Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in Ready! 3 Bedroom -1.5 Dallas - 2 Story House Near Bruton and Masters Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, All Electric, Central Heat and Air, Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections, 1 Car Garage and Small Storage Room The exterior of the home and fence freshly painted, new carpet installed in living room and upstairs. Vaulted ceiling and sky light make this area light and bright. Open kitchen includes stove and dishwasher. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your viewing today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5298177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 Limestone Dr have any available units?
10323 Limestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 Limestone Dr have?
Some of 10323 Limestone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Limestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Limestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 Limestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10323 Limestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10323 Limestone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10323 Limestone Dr offers parking.
Does 10323 Limestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 Limestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 Limestone Dr have a pool?
No, 10323 Limestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10323 Limestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 10323 Limestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 Limestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10323 Limestone Dr has units with dishwashers.

