Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10223 Lawler Rd.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:00 PM

10223 Lawler Rd.

10223 Lawler Road · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Lawler Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bathroom House in North Dallas - Property Id: 86780

Up for rent is a 2454 square feet four bedroom three full bath house in North Dallas. Walking distance from top rated RISD Forestridge Elementary School, and Liberty Junior High.
House has been recently updated. It has a good size backyard, a sun room, and a 2 car garage. 1 months rent is required for deposit.
You must be able to pass a background check and have over 650 credit score.
Pets may be allowed depending on term of lease but an extra deposit would be required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86780
Property Id 86780

(RLNE5833722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Lawler Rd. have any available units?
10223 Lawler Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 Lawler Rd. have?
Some of 10223 Lawler Rd.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Lawler Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Lawler Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Lawler Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Lawler Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10223 Lawler Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Lawler Rd. offers parking.
Does 10223 Lawler Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 Lawler Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Lawler Rd. have a pool?
No, 10223 Lawler Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10223 Lawler Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10223 Lawler Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Lawler Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10223 Lawler Rd. has units with dishwashers.

