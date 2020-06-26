All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10220 Marsh Ln

10220 Marsh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Guest House Heart of Dallas/1.5 acres - Property Id: 92669

Serene and peaceful 2 story guest house. Located on 1.5 acres in Heart of Dallas. Close to all major freeways. Perfect for Single or professional couple working Downtown/Lovefield Airport/North Dallas/irving,etc
Newly stained concrete floors down. Lots of Great Windows upstairs and down. All windows have shutters or wooden blind coverings. Large upstairs bedroom/sitting area and built in office with shelving .
Prefer a 14 to 15 month lease or longer.
No deposits required for utilities. Flat 85 for water. Electric and gas read at the meter. Historically low bills. Ceiling fans throughout. Open the windows and doors let fresh air in.
Wonderful back and front yard. Small putt putt green out front. Large deck and seating area in the back for relaxing or cooking out. Have access to entire back yard.
Private drive and covered parking
Open House Scheduled Saturday 12/29/18
130 pm til 330pm
Feel free to call or text for an appointment or more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92669
Property Id 92669

(RLNE4600000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

