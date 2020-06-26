10220 Marsh Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Guest House Heart of Dallas/1.5 acres - Property Id: 92669



Serene and peaceful 2 story guest house. Located on 1.5 acres in Heart of Dallas. Close to all major freeways. Perfect for Single or professional couple working Downtown/Lovefield Airport/North Dallas/irving,etc

Newly stained concrete floors down. Lots of Great Windows upstairs and down. All windows have shutters or wooden blind coverings. Large upstairs bedroom/sitting area and built in office with shelving .

Prefer a 14 to 15 month lease or longer.

No deposits required for utilities. Flat 85 for water. Electric and gas read at the meter. Historically low bills. Ceiling fans throughout. Open the windows and doors let fresh air in.

Wonderful back and front yard. Small putt putt green out front. Large deck and seating area in the back for relaxing or cooking out. Have access to entire back yard.

Private drive and covered parking

Open House Scheduled Saturday 12/29/18

130 pm til 330pm

Feel free to call or text for an appointment or more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92669

