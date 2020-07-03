All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10207 Carry Back Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10207 Carry Back Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

10207 Carry Back Circle

10207 Carry Back Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10207 Carry Back Circle, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
WOW!!! This home has it all, modern, classy, and elegant. Massive 3000 sq ft living space. This super clean home great floor plan w 3 huge living areas and large bedrooms, oversized corner lot w privacy fence, NEW ROOF (July) over your head and new handscraped engineered wood flooring the entire house under your feet. Extensive remodeled and updated w high quality products. Super thick attic insulation keeps house much cooler (more description and upgrades in photos) Brand new walking jogging trail behind this property. Circular driveway and car porch. This home is perfect for parties and entertainment. Great floor plan, awesome media room 4 entertainment. Huge back and side yard,2 many great features to list..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 Carry Back Circle have any available units?
10207 Carry Back Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10207 Carry Back Circle have?
Some of 10207 Carry Back Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 Carry Back Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10207 Carry Back Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 Carry Back Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10207 Carry Back Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10207 Carry Back Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10207 Carry Back Circle offers parking.
Does 10207 Carry Back Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10207 Carry Back Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 Carry Back Circle have a pool?
No, 10207 Carry Back Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10207 Carry Back Circle have accessible units?
No, 10207 Carry Back Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 Carry Back Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10207 Carry Back Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University