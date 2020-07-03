10207 Carry Back Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

WOW!!! This home has it all, modern, classy, and elegant. Massive 3000 sq ft living space. This super clean home great floor plan w 3 huge living areas and large bedrooms, oversized corner lot w privacy fence, NEW ROOF (July) over your head and new handscraped engineered wood flooring the entire house under your feet. Extensive remodeled and updated w high quality products. Super thick attic insulation keeps house much cooler (more description and upgrades in photos) Brand new walking jogging trail behind this property. Circular driveway and car porch. This home is perfect for parties and entertainment. Great floor plan, awesome media room 4 entertainment. Huge back and side yard,2 many great features to list..