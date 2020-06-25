All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:09 PM

10177 San Juan Avenue

10177 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10177 San Juan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
This property is in a beautiful neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home are warm and inviting. The updated kitchen includes all appliances. The three bedrooms are light and bright. The bathroom has also been updated. This house also includes a washer and dryer. It is move-in ready. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10177 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
10177 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10177 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 10177 San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10177 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10177 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10177 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10177 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10177 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 10177 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10177 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10177 San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10177 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 10177 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10177 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10177 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10177 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10177 San Juan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

