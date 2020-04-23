All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10153 Casa View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10153 Casa View Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:32 AM

10153 Casa View Drive

10153 Casa View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10153 Casa View Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Dallas Cottage. This roomy cottage with open concept has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study-office. Spacious kitchen with SS refrigerator, range, SS dishwasher and disposal, indoor laundry room with room for freezer, gleaming hardwood floors, tile and, large back yard with open patio and more. Minutes away from new restaurants and shopping in Casa View. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to verify schools. Pets on a case by case. No smoking. Owner takes care of yard, however requires you to keep it watered. Deposit of $1600. Separate application fee of $62.50 per occupant over 18. Application fee in the form of check or money order. Available August 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10153 Casa View Drive have any available units?
10153 Casa View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10153 Casa View Drive have?
Some of 10153 Casa View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10153 Casa View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10153 Casa View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10153 Casa View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10153 Casa View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10153 Casa View Drive offer parking?
No, 10153 Casa View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10153 Casa View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10153 Casa View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10153 Casa View Drive have a pool?
No, 10153 Casa View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10153 Casa View Drive have accessible units?
No, 10153 Casa View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10153 Casa View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10153 Casa View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University