10153 Casa View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Dallas Cottage. This roomy cottage with open concept has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study-office. Spacious kitchen with SS refrigerator, range, SS dishwasher and disposal, indoor laundry room with room for freezer, gleaming hardwood floors, tile and, large back yard with open patio and more. Minutes away from new restaurants and shopping in Casa View. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to verify schools. Pets on a case by case. No smoking. Owner takes care of yard, however requires you to keep it watered. Deposit of $1600. Separate application fee of $62.50 per occupant over 18. Application fee in the form of check or money order. Available August 1, 2019.