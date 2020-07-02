1014 N Bishop Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*LOCATION* IS EVERYTHING! This beauty is right on N Bishop a couple of blocks south of Methodist Hospital. It is a few blocks walking distance from the hip BISHOPS ARTS DISTRICT with tons of shops, bars and restaurants. This 2BR, 1BA house has a PD830 zoning and can be used for commercial: office, financial, residential, general merchandise, to name a few. It is a rare opportunity to LIVE AND WORK in the same location. Multi-million dollar housing projects going in just blocks away. A great opportunity for business. A HUGE fenced yard in back. Wake up and have your coffee on the back patio and see your clients in the front office! There are two separate, locked entrances.