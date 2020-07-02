All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 N Bishop Avenue

1014 North Bishop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 North Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
*LOCATION* IS EVERYTHING! This beauty is right on N Bishop a couple of blocks south of Methodist Hospital. It is a few blocks walking distance from the hip BISHOPS ARTS DISTRICT with tons of shops, bars and restaurants. This 2BR, 1BA house has a PD830 zoning and can be used for commercial: office, financial, residential, general merchandise, to name a few. It is a rare opportunity to LIVE AND WORK in the same location. Multi-million dollar housing projects going in just blocks away. A great opportunity for business. A HUGE fenced yard in back. Wake up and have your coffee on the back patio and see your clients in the front office! There are two separate, locked entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have any available units?
1014 N Bishop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have?
Some of 1014 N Bishop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 N Bishop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 N Bishop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 N Bishop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 N Bishop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1014 N Bishop Avenue offers parking.
Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 N Bishop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have a pool?
No, 1014 N Bishop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 N Bishop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 N Bishop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 N Bishop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

