All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1014 Galloway ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1014 Galloway ave.
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:14 AM

1014 Galloway ave.

1014 Galloway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1014 Galloway Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious and Fully Remodelled!!!! - Come see this gorgeous renovation! the original hardwood floors have been restored and look beautiful! The kitchen has ALL NEW stainless steel appliances with stylish and updated touches in the granite counter tops and glass tiled back splash. The house seamlessly blends original styles with new modern conveniences and design features. All new fixtures in the rooms, including ceiling fans throughout. The new double-paned windows will improve the energy efficiency in the summer and winter months! There is even a small bonus room room off of the downstairs bedroom which would make a great office or play room. The spacious two car garage also has a large laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and a third half bath room capability.
It is located just off of 35 south of the I-30 interchange, you will find you are hiking and biking distance from the Bishop Arts district and only minutes from downtown/uptown or fair park by Uber or auto. With the major DFW traffic lines so close, getting anywhere is convenient.
Lastly, this home is professionally managed and while the update should ensure minimal maintenance needs, if something does arise, repairs will be made in a timely fashion. This home includes quarterly pest control and other seasonal preventive maintenance for HVAC and even provides filters delivered right to the door for easy, tenant installation.
Don't miss out on this this opportunity to live in a gorgeous well maintained home convenient to all that Dallas has to offer!!
Call now to schedule an appointment!!!!

(RLNE5221977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Galloway ave. have any available units?
1014 Galloway ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Galloway ave. have?
Some of 1014 Galloway ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Galloway ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Galloway ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Galloway ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Galloway ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1014 Galloway ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Galloway ave. offers parking.
Does 1014 Galloway ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Galloway ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Galloway ave. have a pool?
No, 1014 Galloway ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Galloway ave. have accessible units?
No, 1014 Galloway ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Galloway ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Galloway ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University