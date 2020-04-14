1014 Galloway ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, Spacious and Fully Remodelled!!!! - Come see this gorgeous renovation! the original hardwood floors have been restored and look beautiful! The kitchen has ALL NEW stainless steel appliances with stylish and updated touches in the granite counter tops and glass tiled back splash. The house seamlessly blends original styles with new modern conveniences and design features. All new fixtures in the rooms, including ceiling fans throughout. The new double-paned windows will improve the energy efficiency in the summer and winter months! There is even a small bonus room room off of the downstairs bedroom which would make a great office or play room. The spacious two car garage also has a large laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and a third half bath room capability.

It is located just off of 35 south of the I-30 interchange, you will find you are hiking and biking distance from the Bishop Arts district and only minutes from downtown/uptown or fair park by Uber or auto. With the major DFW traffic lines so close, getting anywhere is convenient.

Lastly, this home is professionally managed and while the update should ensure minimal maintenance needs, if something does arise, repairs will be made in a timely fashion. This home includes quarterly pest control and other seasonal preventive maintenance for HVAC and even provides filters delivered right to the door for easy, tenant installation.

Don't miss out on this this opportunity to live in a gorgeous well maintained home convenient to all that Dallas has to offer!!

Call now to schedule an appointment!!!!



(RLNE5221977)